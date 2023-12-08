In the quest to improve healthy living conditions among the populace in it operational areas and beyond, ASA Savings and Loans Limited have donated key eye equipment to the eye unit of the Ashaiman Polyclinic in the Ashaiman Municipality, to support health care delivery.

The items presented were a Magnifying Loupe, a Visual Acuity Chart Led, a Keeler Ophthalmoscope with battery, as well as two large waste bins(240liters) to improve sanitation and help with segregation of waste. Other items were four gallons of detergent and six packs of paper tissue.

The Senior Health Service Administrator, Maame O. Odum on behalf of the Medical Superintendent expressed gratitude to the company for providing the items which are timely to the hospital.

“These items provided will help to take good care of our community members who come to this health facility to seek healthcare. As we are all moving to e-health base services, this is appropriate”, the Principal Nursing Officer in charge of the eye unit, Yvonne Kafui Agbeame disclosed. She promised the items will be used for its intended purpose and encouraged other institutions to emulate the example of ASA Savings and Loans and extend similar gesture to the facility.

This is our support to the hospital administration, and it is our believe that these items will go a long way to ensure proper screening of the eye of patients who attend the facility,the Area Manager of Ashaiman, Mr Richmond Afari-Hayford said”. He added that quality health care deliver is very important for all and commended the doctors, nurses and other staff for their hard work, sacrifice and dedication to duty.

Assistant Branch Manageress of the company at Ashaiman Lebanon, Ms Sandra Minlah added that “this donation, is to give back to society as part of our corporate social responsibility and to support the well-being of especially women who forms the majority of our customers”.

Mr. Richard Nartey, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager at ASA Savings and Loans Limited said contributing to the health and well-being of the community, especially to health institutions is of paramount to the company.