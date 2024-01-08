ASA Savings and Loans Company Limited in Winneba, located in the Central Region, has supported the Ansaful CHPS compound to enhance its operations.

The company presented a television set, an air conditioner, a water tank, a digital BP machine, and a weighing scale.

During a brief ceremony, the area manager for the company, Mohammed Nasimul Islam, indicated that the rationale behind supporting the facility is to encourage them to utilize this donation to further enhance their contributions to the community where they operate.

“We hope that through this, the staff of the facility will prioritize the health of the rural people. If people are not in good health, they cannot do anything, and that will affect productivity. It has always been a source of pride to support communities where we operate,” Mohammed Nasimul Islam told Citi News.

The Branch Manager reiterated the need for other institutions to follow in their footsteps by supporting facilities within their operations.

Nana Pomaa Boahene, the Branch Manager of the Winneba Business Centre, who was part of the team that donated the items to the facility, indicated that this is not the first time the company is making such a gesture. She added that several other institutions have benefited from the kind gesture of ASA Savings and Loans Limited, and the company will continue to support small institutions where they operate.

“This gesture forms part of our corporate social responsibility to the society where we operate, and we will continue to do more. But I want to urge other private sector companies to make conscious efforts to meet the needs of institutions that are in need,” she added.

Some leaders of the community who received the items on behalf of the Ansaful CHPS compound expressed their gratitude to the savings and loans company for the gesture.

According to Nana Abedu, an opinion leader in the community, the facility has struggled with access to potable water during the dry season over a period of time. He added that the provision of a water tank will ease their burden.

“We are grateful for the gesture since most of the items provided will support the CHPS compound immensely. The water tank will address the issue of water during the dry season. The air conditioner will also help store medicine from the facility. The other items will also be beneficial. This will motivate the staff of the facility to give their best,” Nana Abedu said.