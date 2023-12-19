The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Greater Accra Constituency Secretaries has commended the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, for his unwavering commitment to prioritizing the welfare of NDC secretaries in the region.

The group expresses its appreciation for Mr. Ashie Moore’s recent donation of 5,000 cedis, acknowledging it as a positive and supportive measure.

In their official statement, the leadership underscores that this contribution will play a significant role in providing essential relief and support for the dedicated constituency secretaries who tirelessly work towards the improvement of our constituencies.

“The NDC Greater Accra constituency secretaries write to express our heartfelt appreciation for your generous donation of 5,000 cedis to support the welfare of the constituency secretaries. Your kindness and generosity have not gone unnoticed, and we are truly grateful for your support in this important cause. Your dedication to the well-being of our constituency secretaries is commendable. Your donation will go a long way in providing much-needed relief and support to those who work tirelessly for the betterment of our constituency. Your ongoing commitment and support will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the lives of those who serve our community. On behalf of the constituency secretaries and the entire community, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude for your generosity. Your support means a great deal to all of us, and we are sincerely thankful for your kindness.”

In a related development, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore has made a generous Christmas gesture by gifting GH¢100,000 to the 34 constituencies in Greater Accra.

The Regional Chairman expressed his commitment during a heartfelt address to support the constituency executives. He passionately urged the executives to strive diligently in 2024 to bolster H.E. John Dramani Mahama’s presidential bid.

Chairman Ashie Moore emphasized the pivotal role of the Greater Accra region in addressing the nation’s challenges. He called for concerted efforts to secure 25 seats and an additional 1 million votes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections, surpassing the results achieved in the 2020 elections.