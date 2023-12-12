The Ashanti Regional chapter of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) is hopeful that the committee being set up to examine the conduct of seven interdicted headteachers in the Ashanti Region will conclude its work as early as possible to bring finality to the issue.

Zakaria Suleman Yeboah, the Ashanti regional chairman of CHASS, disclosed to Citi News that the first four individuals, who were expected to meet the disciplinary committee today, were unable to do so as the committee is still being constituted.

He is, however, optimistic that the four individuals will appear before the disciplinary committee on Wednesday, December 13.

Mr. Zakaria also reiterated CHASS’ call for various headmasters to strictly adhere to the rules of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to avoid sanctions.

“Currently we are just waiting for the regional director to constitute the committee and then, as CHASS, we have been asked to bring a rep so that the committee can be established…I wish and pray that by tomorrow morning they will start their sitting and four of our members will start to face the committee.”

“Looking at the issues, I can say that it won’t get to even two weeks. There are only seven and the four will be meeting them tomorrow and the other three the next day. I believe that by next week, their recommendations should go to the headquarters for them to make their final decision,” Mr Zakaria said.