The Ghana National Fire Service in the Eastern Region has identified the proliferation of substandard gas cylinders on the market, overaged wires, and gas leakages as the major causes of domestic fires recorded in the New Juaben South Municipality.

According to the command, about 57 domestic fire outbreaks were recorded between January and November 2023, and many of these incidents in December could have been avoided if homeowners had taken pragmatic fire safety precautions.

In an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of a training workshop for hoteliers and fuel station attendants in Koforidua, as part of the Service’s efforts to reduce fire incidents ahead of the upcoming festive seasons, the New Juaben South Municipal Fire Commander, DO2 Ayittey Brown Oquaye, indicated that homes beyond twenty-five years should be rewired to help reduce fire outbreaks.

“New Juaben South has been experiencing fire outbreaks in recent times, and as a matter of urgency, we are taking proactive measures by educating the masses on the dos and don’ts of fire hazards.

“Among the top types of fire outbreaks are domestic fires, resulting from overage wires. Most of the homes have not had rewiring in over twenty-five years. Again, gas cylinders are also a major cause of fires, so it is important that we educate people on these things to prevent fires. Every home must undergo rewiring after twenty-five years.”