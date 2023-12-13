John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that every sector in Ghana is currently in distress and collapsing under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

Addressing the Chief and people of Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North region, during his Building Ghana tour, the former President emphasized the urgent need for the NDC to rescue the country from what he perceives as the deteriorating state under the ruling NPP.

Mahama expressed his concern that Ghana is regressing under Akufo-Addo’s leadership and argued that the current administration has comprehensively failed to uplift the fortunes of Ghanaians over the past seven years.

“Every sector in the country is under distress, I have said before that the development of a nation is like a baton race but unfortunately, the baton I handed over to Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia fell along the way. So we [NDC] have to come back, pick the baton and continue the race.

He emphasized the need for experienced leadership, stating, “It is time for someone with experience, someone who has done the work before, it is time for the real men in Ghana to return and pick up the baton and continue the race and that is why the NDC has selected me to return and continue the good works we started.”