Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (CoP), Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy (Rtd.) has passed away.

This was made known by the Church in a statement signed and issued by Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi, General Secretary of the CoP.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the news of the passing of our beloved former Chairman, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy (Rtd).”

“Apostle Dr Ntumy peacefully went to be with the Lord in the early hours of today, 27th December 2023,” he said.

The CoP General Secretary said Apostle Dr Ntumy was not only a revered man of God but also an inspirational leader.

“His commitment to the things of God was unparalleled, and his contributions to our church and community were significant. He left an indelible mark on everyone who had the good fortune of crossing paths with him. We are deeply indebted to him for his selfless service, leadership, and tireless dedication to spreading God’s Word,” he added.

Apostle Obuobi requested prayers for the widow and the bereaved family as they navigate through their grief.

“In the spirit of compassion and empathy, I kindly appeal for the utmost respect for the privacy of the family as they endure this great loss,” he added.

About Apostle Ntumy

Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy (22 September 1958 – 27 December 2023) was a Ghanaian Pentecostal televangelist, an Apostle and the fourth Chairman of the CoP from 1998 to 2008.

Michael Ntumy was a teacher in Yendi in the 1980s before, becoming a Deacon and Elder, before marrying Martha at 24. He began full-time ministry at 26 with the Church of Pentecost.

He was called to the office of an Apostle at 33 and six years after, was elected the fourth Chairman of The Church of Pentecost. After serving for 2 terms (10 years), he handed over to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.

He is known to have survived many challenges which include being held hostage in rebel territory (Liberian Civil War-1990’s), and attacks on his life ranging from physical assaults to poisoning and paralysis leading to his confinement to a wheelchair.

He served the church in Liberia and Ivory Coast.