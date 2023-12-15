Ghacem Ltd., as part of its corporate social responsibility, the ‘Ghacem Cement Foundation (GCF),’ has handed over 3,000 bags estimated at Gh¢ 250,000 through the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana to the Oncology Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to support the construction of a new ward for children battling with cancer.

Additionally, Ghacem has pledged a commitment to provide all the cement needed for the completion of the entire project.

The children’s cancer ward at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital is a 24-bed ward with a daycare unit for children undergoing chemotherapy. According to officials at the ward, the place is often full, and many children await admission at the emergency room. The new building project is estimated to admit between 250–300 patients annually, which will serve as a boost in providing quality healthcare for the kids as the infection rate will be reduced.

Prof. Lorna Renner, Head of the Pediatric Oncology Unit, who briefed the media on the current situation at the ward, thanked Ghacem for what she described as a noble and touching gesture of wiping away the tears of the unit. “We are overwhelmed by the fact that they are going to be with us throughout the completion of the entire project. This will give us an opportunity to improve on the outcome of the disease. Childhood cancer is curable when detected early, and as such, any effort to improve care is important. We used to record about 150 cases every year, and it has now doubled to about 250-300, so we needed this expansion project urgently. On behalf of the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana and the Oncology Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, we are grateful to Ghacem Ltd. for this kind donation.”

Prof. Renner seized the opportunity to urge the Government to, as a matter of urgency, include childhood cancers in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to improve and expand access to care for the disease.

It was a colourful presentation ceremony as the Ghacem Cement Foundation Secretariat led by its Chairman, Ahunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, accompanied by Mr. Gideon Atta, the Financial Director of Ghacem, and Mr. Frank Antwi Agyapong, the Lead, Marketing & PR of Ghacem, who doubles as the Head of the GCF secretariat, were present at the premises of the Korle Bu Oncology Unit to tour the facility and hand over the first batch of the 3,000 allocated bags. It was a touching moment as inmates of the unit sang a welcoming song to the Ghacem team to show their heartfelt appreciation. The kids later presented an art frame to the company.

Handing over the cement allocation, Ahunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI noted that the donation marked a momentous occasion for Ghacem as it embarked on a course that transcends corporate boundaries and speaks to our shared humanity values.

“I’m filled with gratitude and pride as we come together for a good cause. A humble contribution to these children in their fight against cancer. This commitment goes beyond these materials, as it shows solidarity and a promise to be a beacon of hope for these young souls.

The Ghacem Cement Foundation, he informed, was established in 2002 as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to assist deprived communities in improving their health and educational infrastructure and has since its establishment donated about 700,000 bags estimated at GH¢53 million.

“So when the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer made their request through its officer Ms. Akua Sarpong, and I realized it fell under the health sector, I was relieved.”

Nana Prah commended the nurses and officials at the cancer unit for their resilience in continuously taking care and making a difference in the lives of the inmates at the Unit.

Adding his voice, Mr. Gideon Atta, the Financial Director of Ghacem emphasized that Ghacem believes in the power of corporate social responsibility by leveraging its resources to make a tangible difference in our communities, and that’s why throughout the years the GCF has supported the construction of numerous health and educational projects in the country.

“This particular one is about building a sanctuary of hope for patients and their families in this journey of recovery. Together we are building a legacy of compassion and healing, and may our joint effort pave the way in the future where children with these adversities can look forward to a brighter and healthier tomorrow. Looking at the expression on your faces means this gesture has been impactful and Ghacem is glad to be the reason.”