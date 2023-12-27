Member of Parliament for Tolon and Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu will face no competition in the January 27th NPP Parliamentary primary in the constituency.

Habib Iddrisu who became MP in 2021 was the only person who filed to contest the primaries on January 27th after the close of nomination on December 25th, 2023.

In the 2020 election, Habib Iddrisu polled 31,429 votes to beat the NDC’s Yussif Adamu who managed some 22,145 votes.

Habib Iddrisu is promising to increase the votes for the NPP and Dr Mahamadu Bawumia in the 2024 election.

“I believe my work as MP for the past three years speaks for itself and I am very sure that is why nobody contested me. The Chiefs and people here in Tolon are happy with me and you can see for yourself “.

On December 2nd, 2023, the NPP conducted primaries in orphan constituencies ahead of the 2024 election.

The January 27th primaries will be the last internal election for the party ahead of 2024 polls.