The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has refused to seek another term in office after occupying the hot parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress since 2013.

The staunch NDC member had earlier explained that he was no longer seeking re-election and said he was bowing out of Parliament because of frustration.

Mr. Vanderpuye, speaking to the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Bernard Avle, stated that MPs face numerous challenges in the execution of their duties, and political parties do not provide them with any form of protection, leading to frustration.

“I am leaving Parliament because I am frustrated; the [political] parties really do not protect the people they have [in Parliament]. So, you are subjected to so much pressure that, after a time, you lose interest because you don’t get the sort of environment to be able to harmonize the talents and competence you have,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, in another interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, December 4, 2023, Mr. Vanderpuye said he would go back and teach after he exits Parliament.

However, he said Ghanaians should not be shocked if they see him in clerical attire.

“I have always been a teacher. I would want to go back to the classroom possibly,” he said, adding, “But don’t be surprised if you see me in a pastoral collar”.

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye was elected as MP during the 2012 elections, where he faced off against Victor Okaikoi of the New Patriotic Party. He was also a former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

From 1990 to 2004, he worked at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, where he became the Deputy Head of Sports. Between 2005 and 2008, he was the Head of Sports at Network Broadcasting Limited.