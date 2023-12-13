The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says he is distressed by the needless loss of lives and property following the protracted conflict in Bawku.

A chieftaincy dispute between Mamprusis and Kusasis has led to the loss of lives and disrupted economic activities and development in Bawku.

Bawumia, during a courtesy call on the Bawku Naaba in the Upper East Region, called on the feuding sides to let peace prevail in order to attract development to the area.

“As a son of the North, I am very pained by the conflict we have in Bawku between Kusasis and Mamprusis. This conflict has led to needless loss of lives and disrupted economic activities and developments in Bawku. It is really sad. Fundamentally, we are one people, and we have intermarried over the years, and our languages are very similar, and I believe with every bone in my body that it is possible to have peace and harmony between Kusasis and Mamprusis in Bawku.”