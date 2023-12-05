Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Odododiodoo constituency, Abdul Manaf Nii Adjei Sowah, has strongly denied allegations of being a National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegate prior to submitting his nomination forms with the party.

During an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM with Umaru Sanda Amadu, he said some NPP members orchestrated a scheme to tarnish his reputation and dissuade delegates from voting for him during the election held on Saturday.

These statements follow claims by the MP for the area, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, who accused Manaf of being a former member of the NDC.

“I have never been an NDC member. You know, when people enter a contest and lose, they often resort to throwing tantrums and political gimmicks to gain sympathy from delegates. This started with my brother Nii Lante and his supporters attempting to tarnish my image and disqualify me,” he stated.

The NPP conducted parliamentary primaries on Saturday, December 2, in its orphan constituencies nationwide. In the Greater Accra region, Abdul Manaf Nii Adjei Sowah emerged victorious in the Odododiodio parliamentary primary, securing 737 votes and defeating the NPP’s longstanding candidate Nii Lante Bannerman.

Giving further details on his victory, Abdul Manaf Sowah used the opportunity to outline some of the initiatives he intends to implement once elected into power.

He emphasized his unique qualities that, in his view, make him exceptionally qualified for the responsibilities associated with the role.

“I believe I possess the qualities to secure the seat for the NPP. When you consider the dynamics in Odododiodoo, you need someone with a background in the NDC to contest on the NPP ticket, and that’s precisely what I’m doing this time around,” he added.