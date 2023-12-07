The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo is accusing the MP of the constituency, Lydia Alhassan of sabotaging his works.

He indicates that the NDC has taken special initiatives including the donation of streetlights in the constituency that are yet to be installed.

John Dumelo mentioned that work on major storm drains within the constituency has also stalled, posing a risk to residents.

He threatened to take the initiative if the incumbent MP failed to do so.

“When you have high levels of insecurity issues in the constituency, it becomes a problem and I can say nothing has changed in the last four years in terms of security. There are a lot of students around this area and day in and day out, you hear of folks on motorbikes snatching phones of students. Just last week someone died on the Legon Business School road because his phone was snatched, and it is surprising that up till now nothing has been heard from the sitting MP. It is as if she doesn’t care.”

“Months ago, I donated streetlights to the Legon authorities to be fixed and so even if when you are trying to solve the problem, you are being frustrated and if care is not taken, I will end up going on the ground and fixing these things myself because we cannot continue having people lose their lives to the insecurities.”

The NDC Chairman of the constituency, Bismark Aborbi Ayertey, while expressing frustration over the lack of developmental projects, called for eligible voters to vote for the party during the next election.

“We are calling on the constituents that this is the time they have to change their voting pattern so that we can capture this seat for once so that we can develop the constituency to enhance the living standards of the people.”