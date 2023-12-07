The National Communications Authority (NCA) has issued a stern warning against the use and sale of Starlink internet services in Ghana, declaring its operations illegal.

The NCA confirmed that it has neither licensed Starlink nor approved any of its equipment for use within the country.

Starlink is a satellite internet service provided by SpaceX that aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access to underserved areas around the world, including Ghana.

A statement issued by the NCA on Thursday, December 7, stated that; “The attention of the National Communications Authority (NCA) has been drawn to the alleged sale of Starlink equipment and its operations in Ghana. We wish to inform the general public that, the NCA has neither licensed the operations of Starlink in Ghana nor type-approved any of their equipment.”

“Any entity which provides electronic communication services in Ghana without a Licence or Authorisation from the NCA is in direct violation of Section 3(1) of the Electronic Communications Act 2008, Act 775 which states that, Except as otherwise provided under this Act a person shall not operate a public electronic communications service or network or provide a voice telephony service without a licence granted by the Authority,” it said.

The NCA cautioned the public to desist from patronising any equipment or service purported to be from Starlink.

“Persons engaging in the sale or operations of the service are also directed to cease and desist immediately.”

“The NCA wishes to assure the general public that as an entity established by law, the Authority will continue to ensure fair participation and competition in the market to safeguard its licensees and consumers.”