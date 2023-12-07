For the second year in a row, popular Hiplife/Highlife artist Kofi Kinaata has pulled the plug on his annual music concert, ‘Made in Taadi.

In a statement on his social media platforms, the Management of the popular singer cited venue accessibility challenges as the motive behind the concert cancellation

According to the statement, fans can look forward to a new song from Kofi Kinaata soon, and he is still set to deliver electrifying performances at different events across Ghana this Christmas season.

The ‘Made in Taadi’ concert has twice faced cancellation in recent years. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2022, unforeseen circumstances necessitated the cancellation of the event.

