After a distinguished tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), spanning a remarkable seven-year period from June 2017 to November 2023, Ms. Benonita Bismarck gracefully concludes her dedicated service, making the culmination of an impactful era in the organization’s history.

Having been appointed by the President, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, she brought her wealth of knowledge and rich experience in the shipping industry to bear in the prosecution of the organization’s mandate.

She inspired the revision of the Authority’s 5-year Strategic Plan (2019 – 2023) and directed its implementation, culminating in the achievement of remarkable outcomes that have not only benefitted shippers (importers and exporters) but also improved cooperation and collaboration among key stakeholders including government agencies, industry players and international partners, enhancing Ghana’s position in the global shipping landscape.

Ms. Bismarck has been a vocal advocate for the interests of shippers – representing their concerns on national and international platforms.

She played a pivotal role in establishing a branch office in Tamale, strategically advancing the Authority’s commitment to nationwide coverage. Her visionary leadership was particularly instrumental in overseeing the vigilant monitoring of the country’s transit corridors in the northern sector. Through this initiative, Ms. Benonita Bismarck not only expanded the organizational footprint but also ensured a comprehensive and impactful reach in optimizing shipping operations across the entire country.

Under her leadership, the Authority launched the ShippersApp, to provide instant shipping information and services to shippers and the public. To support trade facilitation, her tenure saw the completion and inauguration of the Elubo Freight Park in the Western Region and the Hamile Freight Park in the Upper West Region

These achievements have been variously acknowledged, key among which is the 2023 Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) Awards organized by the Ministry of Public Enterprises in collaboration with the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA). The Authority placed 7th on the League of Best Performing Public Institutions and 2nd for the Agencies under the Ministry of Transport.

The Authority also picked up several awards including:

Trade Facilitation Company of the Year 2020, 2021 and 2023 (Ghana Business Awards)

Best Company in Supporting Health Institutions and Facilities 2021 (Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI) Awards)

The Most Responsible Government Regulator of the Year 2021 (Responsible Business and Leadership Excellence Awards)

Public Sector Company of the Year 2021 (Ghana Business Awards)

On the personal front, Ms. Bismarck’s impactful leadership has been duly acknowledged. The awards recognized her ardent role in leading the Ghana Shippers’ Authority in making major interventions in addressing concerns of shippers in Ghana and contributing to trade facilitation. Some of the awards are as follows:

Woman of Excellence (Public Sector) Award 2020 (Ghana Business Awards)

Most Outstanding Female in Corporate Social Responsibility (Business Executive Magazine Ltd)

Ghana Women of Excellence Awards in honour of her contribution to national development (Top Brass Ghana)

CEO of the Year in the Public Sector (Ghana Business Awards)

Gold Business Leadership Award 2021 (Ghana Business Leaders Excellence Awards)

Female Personality of the Year 2022 (Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI)

Outstanding Public Sector CEO of the Year 2022 (Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana)

Integrity-Driven CEO of the Year 2022 (African Public Service Awards by Instinct Wave)

Sustainable Shipping Steward of the Year 2022 (Rad Communications)

Outstanding Woman in Public Service 2023 (Rad Communications)

The foregoing bears testament to the exceptional contributions that Ms. Bismarck has rendered to the Authority over the seven years, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to both the organization and the nation at large. Her service has been characterized by an unblemished record of integrity, dedication and excellence.

She leaves behind a legacy of strong, principled leadership.

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority expresses profound gratitude to Ms. Bismarck for her invaluable contributions and particularly, her strong leadership that helped the Authority in navigating through challenges and steering it towards greater heights.

Stepping into the esteemed role, Mr. Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, possessing a robust background in energy sector trends, market analysis, operations management, business development, supply chain, contract management, and project coordination, assumes the position as the new Chief Executive Officer. His wealth of expertise and diverse skill set promises to usher in a new chapter of dynamic and strategic leadership for the organization.