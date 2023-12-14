President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans by the state to absorb mental health treatment under the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Speaking at a meeting with physicians and surgeons in Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo said mental health must be a concern for all.

He indicated that the key to achieving the target of universal coverage lies in the availability of specialists serving in all hospitals across the country.

“Next year, mental healthcare will be added to the benefits package on the National Health Insurance Scheme. We recognize, however, that the key to achieving the target of universal health coverage is the availability of specialists to serve in all hospitals in the country. It is about time we begin to set our targets higher.”

The president also called for a healthy and sound collaboration among the various professional health bodies in the country to ensure Ghana achieves its universal health coverage targets.

“These targets, which are being achieved by the developed world where doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals migrate to, can be achieved by Ghana.

“The Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, the Ghana Medical and Dental Council, the Ghana Health Service, and the Ministry of Health must work together to ensure that we also achieve this target.”