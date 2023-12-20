New Patriotic Party Executives at the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency on Wednesday allegedly denied some persons seeking to lead the party in the Constituency access to nomination forms.

The leadership of the party on Wednesday, December 20, opened nominations in all constituencies where the party has representatives in Parliament to go through the processes.

However, some parliamentary hopefuls were denied access to the forms even though they communicated their intentions to the constituency executives in the early hours of the day.

Supporters of the Chief Executive of Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw, a Parliamentary hopeful for the area where Frank Annor Dompreh is the sitting MP, were left frustrated after constituency executives denied them access to the nomination forms today.

A delegate as well as the Youth organizer for Sabon Zongo and leader of the stubborn ’66 youth group in the area, Abraham Adarkwah, speaking to Citi News at the Party’s Headquarters in the Eastern Region described the move as a clear case of sabotage to allow the incumbent to run unopposed.

“Today is the day the Party has opened nominations and we decided to go and pick a form for our candidate, Hayford Siaw. But we went there this morning from 8 o’clock till 12 o’clock, then nobody was talking to us. Nobody was there. The Chairman was not there, and the Secretary was not there.

“It was the deputy secretary who was there. And he was also telling us that he has no form for us. He is not in charge of the form. But before that, we called the Chairman, first, he picked up and we told him we were coming. The nominations were supposed to be opened at 8 o’clock, but at 8:30, and 9, the office was closed so we called the council of elders”.

“This is clear sabotage because initially, they said they wanted unopposed”, he said.

He called on the National Executive Committee of the party to step in as the party is losing its popularity in Nsawam Adoagyiri.

“What is going on in the Nsawam Adoagyiri, the party authority has to sit up. Because if this continues in the constituency, I’m sorry NPP, we are heading towards where I cannot tell you now. If it persists, then we are going to lose the General election”.

He, however, intimated that the youth group will use all necessary means to ensure a contest is held in Nsawam Adoagyiri to help safeguard the seat from falling into the hands of the National Democratic Congress.