Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) midfielder Edmund Addo has been named in the 2023 AFCON Black Stars provisional squad following the release of the roster.

The midfielder, who is yet to play in a competitive match for the Serbian side this season, is one of the biggest surprise additions to the squad.

Reading defender Andy Yiadom, Medeama SC goalkeeper Felix Kyei and West Bromwich Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, who recently committed to play international football for Ghana are among the biggest shock additions to the team.

23-year-old defensive midfielder Addo has had a sharp downturn in his career after starring for Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol in the 2021-2022 season.

Aside from featuring in international friendly games against Liberia and the United States of America, Addo hasn’t featured in Serbia’s Super League this season after making 11 league appearances in the 2022-2023 campaign.

The Black Stars squad is expected to be trimmed to 27 by January 3 ahead of Ghana’s run in Cote D’Ivoire. Ghana is in Group B with Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde.