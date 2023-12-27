As of the close of nominations on December 25, 2023, a total of 92 aspiring candidates had expressed their intention to compete for parliamentary seats in the Eastern Region.

Out of 92, 84 candidates officially filed their nominations, poised to challenge incumbents in 22 constituencies.

Notably, Hon Bryan Acheampong in Abetifi and Frederick Obeng Adom in Upper West Akim will go unopposed.

One notable aspect of this election is the significant contribution to gender diversity, with 10 strong female candidates among the 84 hopefuls. Additionally, the youth category is well represented, with 17 candidates showcasing a mix of experienced and emerging leaders.

In Abetifi, Hon Bryan Acheampong is running unopposed, demonstrating his strong standing in the constituency. Similarly, Frederick Obeng Adom in Upper West Akim is also unopposed, indicating his popularity among voters.

In Abuakwa North, four candidates are challenging the incumbent, Hon Gifty Twum-Ampofo. Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo-Frempong, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Dr. Kofi Obeng-Mensah, and Emmanuel Bediako Mamfe are all vying for a chance to represent the constituency.

The same goes for Abuakwa South, where Hon Kingsley Agyemang and Gloria Ofori-Boadu are challenging the incumbent in a bid for the parliamentary seat.

In Achiase, four candidates, Hon Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, George Niako, Samuel Okyere Donkor, and Emmanuel Kwabena Brako, are challenging each other for the opportunity to represent the constituency.

Akim Swedru sees the incumbent, Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko, being challenged by Akordor Jerome Kwame and Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem.

Akuapem South is a heavily contested constituency, with four candidates, Osei Bonsu Amoah, Kwame Ofori-Gyau, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah, and Eric Yeboah Apeadu, running against the incumbent, Hon Frank Aidoo.

In Asene Manso Akroso, Hon George Kwame Aboagye faces off against Alex Owusu Adjei in a battle for the parliamentary seat.

Atiwa East sees the incumbent, Hon Abena Osei-Asare, being challenged by Eric Ofori Agyarko, Frank Baning, and Ernest Adade Wiredu.

Fanteakwa South has five candidates vying for the seat, including the incumbent, Hon Kofi Okyere Agyekum, Joseph Nana Akomeah, Louisa Boakye, Abdul Razak Mohammed, and Duke Ofori-Atta.

New Juaben North sees Hon Seth Kwame Acheampong, the incumbent, being challenged by Nana Osei Adjei, Joseph Osei Djaba, Philip Twum Yeboah, and Sampson Kwesi Annor.

In Nkawkaw, Hon Joseph Frimpong faces competition from David Boateng Asante and Andrews Ameyaw.

Nsawam/Adoagyiri features the incumbent, Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh, being challenged by Hayford Siaw and David Adu-Tutu Jnr.

Ofoase-Ayirebi is another highly contested constituency, with three candidates challenging the incumbent, Hon Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah. Maxwell Osei-Gyamerah and Eric Owusu-Mensah hope to unseat the current representative.

Okere is another constituency with a competitive field, as five candidates, Emmanuel Kwaku Adjei-Lartey, Charles Budu Okraku, Godfred Atua Addo, Kofi Bekoe, and Daniel Nana Addo-Kenneth, vie for the parliamentary seat.

In Abirem, the incumbent, Hon John Frimpong Osei, faces competition from Charles Asuaka Owiredu, Daniel Kwadwo Afrifa, and Frank Ahimah-Mireku in their quest for the electorate’s support.

Atiwa West sees Ntiamoah Kingsley Ofosu, Laurette Korkor Asante, Samuel Awuah Danquah, and Prince Benjamin Aboagye challenging each other along with the incumbent in a bid for the parliamentary seat.

Lower West Akim has the incumbent, Hon Charles Acheampong, being challenged by Ladamu Abdulai, Kwabena Sintim-Aboagye, Kwadwo Odame Antwi, and Grace Akosua Amaobeng.

Mpraeso sees the incumbent, Hon Davis Ansah Opoku, being challenged by Emmanuel Yaw Twerefour Dasrfo (Dr) for the parliamentary seat.

Fanteakwa North features four candidates competing against the incumbent, Hon Kwabena Amankwa Assiamah. Kwame Appiah Kodua, Rev Dr David Twum Antwi, Gabriel Kese-Yeboah, and Barbara Makara-Maccugen all hope to represent the constituency.

New Juaben South sees the incumbent, Hon Michael Okyere Baafi, facing competition from Ruth Yaa Ansaa Safori.

Akim Oda is another constituency with multiple candidates vying for the seat. Hon Alexander Akwasi Acquah and Dennis Obeng Agyei are hoping to represent the constituency.

Kade features the incumbent, Hon Alexander Agyare, facing off against Eric Ntiri-Mensah, Asare Gifty Obeyaa, Patrick Darkwa Asomaning, and Kofi Ntow Kwaning for the parliamentary seat.

In Suhum, Hon Kwadwo Asante and Frank Asiedu Bekoe are running against each other for the opportunity to represent the constituency.

With the nominations closed, the election campaign in the Eastern Region is shaping up to be highly competitive.

The candidates represent a diverse range of backgrounds, and both incumbents and newcomers strive to earn the trust and support of the voters.