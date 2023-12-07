Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) is set to pay the arrears of personnel who completed the mandatory one-year service this year.

This payment, which covers arrears from January 2023 to May 2023, will be released on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Management of the Scheme, in a press statement issued on Thursday, December 7, 2023, said arrears for June and October were yet to be paid by the government.

It commended the service personnel for their patience regarding the delayed payment of these allowances. It assured them that everything possible was being done to settle the rest of the allowances.

Read the full statement from the NSS here