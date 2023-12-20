The Police have arrested one person in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man at Yorogo, a suburb of Bolga Central in the Upper East Region.

A preliminary Police report indicates that the suspect, Abotiyareba Aduko, stabbed the deceased, identified as Asobire Akuta during a fight on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 about 6:30 pm.

The deceased victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical authorities.

Suspect Abotiyareba Aduko is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.