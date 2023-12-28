Two division two players have died in a vehicular accident on the Kadjebi road in the Oti Region.

They have been identified as Agblar Peter of Likpe Heroes FC and Alorwu Paul of Yadzo Oti Warriors.

The two teams are part of the Volta Regional Football Association’s (VRFA) Division Two clubs.

They were reportedly knocked down while riding a motorbike on Christmas Day.

It is alleged that the vehicle that hit the motorbike was a National Security pickup.

The pickup was reportedly chasing a truck which was said to be carrying smuggled cocoa beans.

The accident happened between Kotonkwanta and Yadzo Junction in the Kadjebi District of the Oti region.