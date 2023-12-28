The Greater Accra National Ambulance Service is set to hold the maiden edition of the GAEMSEA Excellence Awards.

The event, dubbed “Celebrating the Greater Accra Emergency Medical Technicians for Successful EMS Delivery,” is slated for Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Conference room.

Speaking in an interview, the organizer of this event, Principal Advance EMT Daniel Asare, said the purpose of the awards is to celebrate committed Emergency Medical Technicians in the region.

“Our main purpose is to celebrate and motivate Emergency Medical Technicians in the Greater Accra region who have worked very hard in the discharge of their duties in saving lives for the country,” he said.

He added that the award scheme would also be used to publicize the activities and solicit support to improve the service.

“We are going to use this platform to promote the activities of the National Ambulance Service and also solicit support to improve our operations,” he stated.

The Greater Accra region was among the first selected regions where the National Ambulance Service was introduced when it was established in the year 2004 as an agency of the Ministry of Health.

As a statutory agency, the National Ambulance Service has been charged with specific roles and responsibilities for establishing and operating a nationwide comprehensive pre-hospital emergency care. NAS has, since its inception, migrated from seven (7) stations in three (3) regions to a presence in every district of the country.