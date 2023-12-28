The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Mamprugu Moagduri, Adu Adam, has voiced concerns over the Ghana Police Service’s handling of a recent incident in Loagri, North East Region, where tensions erupted between residents and police regarding an alleged motorbike theft.

The incident, which saw ten people injured after police fired warning shots, has sparked outrage and questions about police tactics.

While not explicitly calling the police unprofessional, the DCE expressed his belief that “they could have managed it better.”

“For now, I cannot say the police were unprofessional but what I will say is that they could have managed it better than they do. Because when you look at an incident like this, they should behave professionally such that they can even use other means of scaring people to run away rather than shooting at that level that hit a lot of people causing such casualties.”

He commended the Member of Parliament for the Yagaba/Kubori Constituency, Mustapha Ussif, for his prompt response in providing financial assistance to the injured victims.

The DCE urged both the public and the police to take steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

He advised residents to always comply with police instructions during emergencies while calling on the police to prioritize professional conduct and explore alternative crowd control methods to minimize harm.