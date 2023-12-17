Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged the national executives of the party to work tirelessly to ensure the party wins the 2024 elections.

Congratulating the party’s national leadership on its first anniversary, the former president commended the leadership’s commitment to the party’s development so far and urged for greater commitment to ensure the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is defeated in the 2024 elections.

He also commended the leadership’s dedication to his X handle on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

The NDC elected new national leaders on December 17, 2022, at its 10th National Delegates Congress.

Held under the theme, ‘Rallying for Victory 2024’, the congress assembled 63 candidates who contested for 11 positions with about 8,100 out of 9,500 delegates participating.

At the end of the congress, the party’s then General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, was voted as National Chairman.

Aseidu Nketiah’s former position was taken over by one-time Propaganda Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey.

Sammy Gyamfi remained the party’s National Communication Officer as he was acclaimed after running unopposed.

Below is Mahama’s Tweet.

My dear NDC national executives, it’s your first anniversary in office, and I want to congratulate you for your hard work, dedication and commitment.

This is commendable. Let’s continue to work tirelessly for victory in the 2024 elections.

We have a lot to do, and I am confident that together we can achieve great success.

#NDCGhana

#Victory2024

#Together4Change2024

#LetsBuildGhanaTogether