The Ghana Demographic and Health Survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed concerning statistics regarding HIV awareness and prevention among men aged 15 to 49.

The data reveals that a significant 76 percent of men in this age group are unaware of their HIV status. Furthermore, only 28% reported the use of condoms during sexual encounters with non-cohabiting partners.

In contrast, women in the same age bracket exhibited higher awareness levels, with approximately 54% undergoing HIV testing, and 11% using condoms during sexual activities with non-cohabiting partners.

The Acting Director of Demography at the Ghana Statistical Service, Godwin Odei Gyebi, emphasized the importance of men taking a more proactive role in knowing their HIV status.

“11 percent of women indicated that they use a condom and 28 percent of men indicated the same. People who have tested for HIV and received their results are 54 percent for women and 24 percent for men. Men are not doing well as far as women are concerned. In the last 12 months, 15 percent of women and 7 percent of men have tested for HIV and have their results.”

The Statistical Service also found that nearly 80 percent of Ghanaians have discriminatory attitudes towards persons living with HIV.

“74 percent of those women who indicated that they have heard of HIV will not buy from a shopkeeper who is HIV positive and 65 percent of men indicated that they will also not buy fresh vegetables from HIV positives.”