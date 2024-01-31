Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, is urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to promptly implement the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry.

This call comes five years after the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The Emil Short Commission of Inquiry was tasked, among other things, with conducting a thorough, unbiased investigation into the circumstances and establishing the facts that led to the events and associated violence during the 2019 polls.

Following its investigation, the commission presented its report to the President.

However, some of the Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations were rejected.

The Short Commission recommended the criminal prosecution of a national security operative who slapped Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, but the government rejected the recommendation.

The government explained in its White Paper that a prosecution would not be necessary because there was a valid defense of provocation.

In an interview with Citi News, Sam George criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for failing to ensure justice for the victims.

“It is sad that five years on, justice has not been delivered and the only conclusion I can draw is that the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo authorised, commissioned and sanctioned the criminal activities of the National Security apparatus to hurt and harm and visit mayhem on unarmed civilians,” he said.

He further indicated that it was his prayer that government officials experience the pain of the victims.

“Let me state that the pains these Ghanaians have gone through, it is my prayer everyday that for everyone of them who perpetrated this crime including President Akufo-Addo and everyone in government who was part of this, may their children and their children feel multiples of that pain and may pain never depart from their family because it was a clear calculated attempt to destroy people,” he said.

