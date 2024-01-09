The Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has denied any involvement in electoral violence in his constituency.

The lawmaker said the National Democratic Congress (NDC), while addressing journalists on Monday, accused him of masterminding violence in the recent district-level elections in the Effutu constituency.

In an interaction with the media, Alexander Afenyo-Markin dismissed claims of violence during the electoral process in his area.

He stated that the dealings of members of the NDC in the constituency have made NPP members afraid for their lives.

“If it has to do with violence, we are rather afraid for our lives. We in the NPP are afraid for our lives, and I want to tell Asiedu Nketiah and his party folks that I do my politics on the strength of development. I don’t do politics of violence, I don’t attack anybody, and I don’t insult.

“I believe in an open discourse of ideas and that has been the reason why I have remained the MP and so I will not allow Asiedu Nketiah and other NDC activists who have lost the political plot and do not know how to manage my successes in Effutu to brand me. I am not into electoral violence and I do not believe in it and I have always won and won cleanly.”

