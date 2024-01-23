The Member of Parliament for Akuapem South Constituency, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has withdrawn from the Parliamentary primary scheduled for Saturday, January 27.

O.B Amoah as he is popularly called had earlier indicated his unwillingness to seek a fourth term as MP for Akuapem South, however, he made a U-turn and picked up nomination forms to seek re-election for the seat.

Other notable aspirants in the primaries include Kwame Ofori-Gyau, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah, and Frank Aidoo, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South.

However, sources suggest that O.B Amoah’s decision to contest emerged following indications that MCE Frank Aidoo was likely to enter the race, and as the rules suggest the MCE cannot contest where there is a sitting MP contesting for the seat.

Insiders claim that O.B Amoah’s strategic move was to trigger provisions that would require Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to resign two years ahead, potentially leading to the disqualification of Frank Aidoo and later withdraw to allow his assistant to contest.

In a letter sighted by Citi News, Mr OB Amoah indicated his unwillingness to proceed with his ambition of seeking another term in office.

“I write to inform you that I have decided to withdraw as a candidate for the election of a Parliamentary Candidate for the General Elections in 2024 in the Akuapcm South constituency.

“I respectfully request that in accordance with the Public Elections Regulations, 2016, C.I. 94, my name should be deleted on the ballot paper for the election. I am most grateful and count on your cooperation.”