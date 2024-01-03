Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd. (SML) has welcomed the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ordering it to suspend its ongoing revenue assurance operations and allow an audit to proceed into its contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ministry of Finance.

The President gave the directive on January 2, 2024.

He has also appointed the audit, tax, and advisory services firm, KPMG, to conduct an immediate audit of the transaction.

SML, in a statement, believes the outcome of the audit will help establish a clear and accurate picture of its operations.

It expressed hope that the report’s findings will be made public to “allow for transparency and accountability.”

In response to the directive, SML in a statement said, “We welcome the directive and the decision to appoint KPMG to conduct an immediate audit of the contract. SML awaits the results of the audit, as it will help establish a clear and accurate picture of our operations. We remain resolute in upholding the highest business standards and welcome the scrutiny that this audit would bring.”

SML further expressed confidence that the findings will confirm the integrity of its collaboration with GRA and the Ministry of Finance.

“We are confident that the findings will confirm the integrity of our collaboration with GRA and the Ministry of Finance and provide ample evidence of the value we provide citizens,” SML stated in its statement.

The Minority Leader, Dr Ato Forson, in a statement, said the decision by the President “has come too late in the day,” arguing that the president should have led the fight in the wake of the scandal.

He also described the president’s directive as a whitewashing attempt.

Background

The Fourth Estate released an investigative piece in December 2023 indicting SML, the GRA, and the Ministry of Finance. Fourth Estate accused GRA of awarding SML a 10-year contract that accrues SML $100 million annually. It also raised concerns about alleged underhand dealings.

SML, after the report was released, debunked claims of being awarded a 10-year contract duration, insisting that it has been given a 5-year contract instead.

SML further dispelled claims that it takes $100 million annually from its contract.

The Ghana Revenue Authority, in a statement issued on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, affirmed that its board and management followed the right processes in procuring the services of SML.