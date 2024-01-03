The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has eulogised popular waakye Seller, Auntie Muni who passed on to eternity on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bawumia conveyed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

Find below the attached statement

Loved by all, Auntie Muni’s waakye drew in everyone, from ordinary folks to the highest office of the land. Even former President John Mahama couldn’t resist her Sunday special.

The son of the popular Waakye Seller, Arafat said: “Mummy fell ill, expressing pain, leading us to seek medical attention at the SSNIT Hospital. However, complications arose, prompting her to request discharge.”

“Two days post-discharge, her health did not improve. Hence, we urgently transported her to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where she succumbed at 3 am this morning,” Arafat added.