Calm has been restored to Bawku in the Upper East region after unknown gunmen fired into a group of people at the community centre on Wednesday, January 17.

The incident resulted in the death of three persons, while four others were injured.

Residents are reported to have fled the area for fear of their lives.

The fatalities were recorded following a reported gunfight between armed men and Ghana Armed Forces personnel, resulting in three deaths, while one individual managed to escape.

This recent killing brings the total to six people killed in the past week.

On Friday, January 19, 2024, some women protesting the recent killings were allegedly fired upon by the Ghana Armed Forces, a claim denied by the military.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, Hamza Amadu, stated that armed military and police are present to prevent further attacks and ensure stability in the area.

“Everything is calm, just that everyone is in his/her zone, everybody is not moving to the other side. If you are in an area, and you are comfortable, you could move there quietly to conduct your business and move away. That is generally happening in Bawku. It is not as if there is an exchange of gunfire, it is calm, and everybody is conducting their business.

“Military men are moving about conducting their patrols. Those who are stationed at places have taken precautions to ensure nobody is injured or gun fires are exchanged between the two feuding factions. Police are also doing the same,” Hamza Amadu said.

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has condemned the recent shooting incident in his constituency.

