The Chief of Duori, Chief Naa Tikang Diedong Dombo III, has congratulated Prof. Emmanuel K. Deribile on his appointment as the acting Vice Chancellor of SD-Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS).

The SDD-UBIDS Governing Council decided at an emergency meeting held on Monday, January 15, 2024, that the appointment of Prof. Derbile would take effect from Monday, January 15, 2024, until a substantive Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

The university, in a statement dated January 16, 2024, said, “This follows the successful end of the term of Professor Philip Duku Osei as Vice Chancellor of the University and his imminent retirement from the service of the University after reaching the statutory retirement age of sixty (60) years.”

Naa Dombo III in a statement issued by the Duori Divisional Traditional Council dated Sunday, January 21 said “Congratulations, Prof Emmanuel K. Deribile on your impressive journey from a teaching

assistant to the prestigious position of Pro-vice chancellor, and Acting Vice Chancellor of SDD-UBIDS.”

“Your dedication and hard work have truly paid off, and it’s inspiring to see your progression to the professorship position and, Leadership of the SDD-UBIDS. Your commitment to education and leadership has not gone unnoticed, and it is clear that you are well-deserving of this accomplishment.”

The Chief said he and the people were proud of him and were solidly behind him.

“As your Chief and leader of the Duori Divisional Traditional Area, I Naa TIKANG DIEDONG DOMBO III and on behalf of the people of Duori wish you well. “Tenkpogre” is proud of you. We are solidly with you.”

“Also, having been appointed as the acting Vice Chancellor, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on this well-deserved promotion. Your contributions to the academic community are invaluable, and I am confident that you will continue to excel in your new position,” he said.

Read the full statement here

