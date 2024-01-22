The Teachers and Educational Workers Union of TUC Ghana has joined the ongoing industrial action declared by the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG).

The Senior Staff Association of the Public Universities in Ghana and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG) declared an indefinite nationwide strike on January 17, 2024, over the blatant disregard for their welfare by the government.

The Associations revealed that the government has failed to fulfil payment of their two-tier pension and overtime allowances for a long time.

The strike has resulted in the withdrawal of various services in the various public universities.

“TEWU of TUC (GH), is by this statement calling on its members in the Public Universities to join the ongoing strike in solidarity and especially on the non-payment of Tier 2 pension contributions by government that is outstanding for nine (9) months. We wish to serve notice, and is hereby served that the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of TUC (GH) has joined the strike declared by the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG).”

TEWU also called for the government‘s swift response to the action.

“TEWU of TUC (GH) is calling on government to immediately pay the nine months Tier 2 pension contributions arrears of workers of the Public Universities to ensure dignified retirement. It is hoped that the smooth running of Ghana’s Public Universities will be revered in a swift response of the government agencies to forestall disruptions in the academic calendar.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dear Sir/Madam

TEACHERS AND EDUCATIONAL WORKERS’ UNION OF TUC (GH) JOINS ONGOING STRIKE IN PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union of TUC (GH) (TEWU of TUC (GH)), associate itself with the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) in the issues culminating in the current nationwide strike action.

It is noteworthy that the demands for Tier 2 pension payment and the restoration of payments of stopped agreed allowances were among the myriad of issues listed on the petitions to the National Labour Commission (NLC) in October, 2023 which almost led to another joint non-teaching staff Unions strike in the Public Universities.

It is obvious that the patience of the universities workers has waned, and the continued lethargy of government agencies in addressing labour issues will no more be entertained.

TEWU of TUC (GH), is by this statement calling on its members in the Public Universities to join the on-going strike in solidarity and especially on the non-payment of Tier 2 pension contributions by government that are outstanding for nine (9) months.

TEWU of TUC (GH) is calling on government to immediately pay the nine months Tier 2 pension contributions arrears of workers of the Public Universities to ensure dignified retirement.

We wish to serve notice, and is hereby served that the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of TUC (GH) has joined the strike declared by the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG).

It is hoped that the smooth running of Ghana’s Public Universities will be revered in a swift response of the government agencies to forestall disruptions in the academic calendar.

Long Live TEWU of TUC (GH)!

Long Live Public Universities!!

Long Live Ghana!!!

(MARK DANKYIRA KORANKYE)

GENERAL SECRETARY

The Executive Secretary, National Labour Commission

Hon. Minister, Ministry of Education

Hon. Minister, Ministry of Finance

Hon. Minister, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations

Director General, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission

The Chief Executive, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission

Chairperson, Vice-Chancellors Ghana

All Local Presidents and Members of GAUA

The Media





