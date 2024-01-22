Namibian President Hage Gaingob will start treatment for cancer after routine medical checkups and a follow-up biopsy led to the detection of cancerous cells, his office said.

The Namibian Presidency on Friday, January 19, 2024, disclosed that the president had a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on January 8, followed by a biopsy.

“On the advice of the medical team, President Geingob will undertake appropriate medical treatment to deal with the cancerous cells,” his office added.

Geingob, who has been president of the southern African nation since 2015, is due to continue to carry out presidential duties, alongside the Cabinet, of which he is the Chairperson.

In June 2023, he underwent an aortic operation. He revealed in 2014 when he was still Prime Minister that he’d survived prostate cancer.

Presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for the end of this year.

The presidency says “Dr. Hage G. Geingob has a premised public office and effective governance on processes, systems, and institutions that are geared towards transparency and accountability, including on matters about his health status”.

