Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has explained the absence of forward Antoine Semenyo in Ghana’s goalless draw with Namibia.

He said this in a post game presser after Ghana delivered another underwhelming performance that drew boos from fans at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Semenyo has been with the Black Stars throughout the team’s training camp in Kumasi but was surprisingly left out of the match squad for the tie against Namibia.

However, Hughton stated that the AFC Bournemouth player fell ill and couldn’t train before the game and didn’t show much improvement on the match day prompting his omission.

“Semenyo was ill. He couldn’t train yesterday. We were monitoring to see how he was today and there was no change today so that excluded him from the game.”

He provided another injury update on defensive midfielder Abdul Salis Samed saying, “Salis picked up a knock in training which meant that he couldn’t be involved with the squad.”

Ghana is expected to fly to Cote D’Ivoire on Wednesday, January 10.