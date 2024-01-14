Get ready for an exhilarating journey as the highly anticipated 2024 edition of the Heritage Caravan is set to unfold from the 3rd to the 10th of March.

Following its triumphant return in 2023, the Caravan is gearing up for another captivating adventure, traversing the diverse landscapes of 14 regions across Ghana.

Beginning the eight-day trip from the vibrant Greater Accra Region, the expedition will wind its way through the scenic terrains of the Volta, Eastern, Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, Upper East, Northern, Savannah, North East, Ashanti, Western North, Western, and Central Regions, culminating back in the bustling Greater Accra Region.

The 2024 edition of the Heritage Caravan promises to be a rich blend of excitement, education, and enlightenment.

Participants will not only forge enduring connections and create cherished memories, but will also immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Ghanaian culture, dynamic traditions, and historical narratives.

The Heritage Caravan, offering a distinctive road trip experience, allows participants to explore the various regions of Ghana, providing an up-close encounter with the country’s cultural heritage.

Since its inception in 2016, the Caravan has journeyed through every region, visiting iconic sites such as the Mole National Park, the Military Museum, Bonwire Kente Exhibition in the Ashanti Region, the poignant Slave Memorial at Assin Manso, the historic Elmina Castle, the architectural marvel of the Larabanga Mosque, the enchanting village on stilts – Nzulezu, and the intriguing crocodile pond at Paga, among others.

As a flagship initiative of Citi TV and Citi FM, the Heritage Caravan occurs annually in March, and is marked as part of programmes and activities for Heritage Month.

It is part of a series of events dedicated to showcasing the diverse Ghanaian heritage and its historical roots throughout the month.

Don’t let this incredible opportunity pass you by! To secure your spot on the Heritage Caravan 2024, call 0205-973-973 now to secure your slot to embark on an unforgettable journey through the soul of Ghana. Adventure awaits!

The Heritage Caravan 2024 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM.

—–