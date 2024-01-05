Former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, has disclosed that the ET Mensah was not too happy when he lost the Ningo-Prampram parliamentary primary to Sam Nartey George.

During the burial service for the late ET Mensah at the forecourt of the State House, he told Umaru Sanda Amadu that the late Council of State member believed some members of the National Democratic Congress orchestrated his defeat.

Mr. Adjaho added that the late MP and Youth and Sports Minister, however, came to terms with the defeat later in his life, which he considered one of the not-too-nice things in politics.

“He wasn’t too happy when he lost the [Ningo-Prampram] parliamentary primary, and he thought some people might have orchestrated it against him, but we kept on encouraging him that he belonged to the inner core of the NDC.

“He wasn’t too happy, but over time, he made it that it was one of those things in politics, and in politics, one thing that you have to learn is that there is no entitlement.”

He also described ET Mensah as a great organizer and a model parliamentarian to ever walk the corridors of Ghana’s Parliament.

“ET was a great organizer, very kind, very affable, but at the same time, a no-nonsense person. Once he is convinced about a position, he will push that view to its logical conclusion to his satisfaction.”

“He was one person in Parliament who could work across the aisle, and he was able to know what was happening in the NPP. Just as he knew what was happening in the NDC, he knew what was happening in the NPP, and so he would come to my office to brief me and help us take a position as to the way forward. He even opened his West Airport residence to some of us, where we met to discuss parliamentary strategies and all those things.”