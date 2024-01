Mrs Felicia Ewuraesi Abban (nee Ansah), Ghana’s first female professional photographer and a former President of the Association of Professional Photographers Ghana, has died in Accra.

She was 87 and died on January 4, 2024.

The late Mrs Abban was the sister of JKE Ansah, Tumi Ansah, filmmaker Kwaw Ansah, the late fashion designer Kofi Ansah and others. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.