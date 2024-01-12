A 40-year-old man is standing trial at the Asokore Mampong District Court for his alleged involvement in a car theft after National Security installed CCTV cameras captured him near a garage while the vehicle was being driven away.

The accused, Osman Abdallah, is a former employee of the garage located at the Airport Roundabout, where the Hyundai Elantra among a fleet of cars was stolen.

According to the police, the accused was seen at midnight on December 19, 2023, making a phone call while another person drove the vehicle from the garage.

Closed Circuit Television cameras installed at vantage locations within the Ashanti Region captured the scene, and the police are currently relying on the video as evidence in court.

The garage owner, Abdul-Aziz Mahama, called on the police and the National Security to help him locate the vehicle.

The plaintiff stated, “I’m okay in the sense that he will be given bail. But in another sense, I’m not okay because I don’t hold the key to justice. I’m praying the court to trace the car; we are in a modern world, and CCTV cameras are everywhere. I’m pleading with the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, and National Security to ensure the car is traced. We saw the suspect in the video, on the phone around 12:02 am, checking around if someone was watching him. We identified him, and he was arrested. They should bring out the footage.”

Meanwhile, Counsel for the accused, John Brefo, has denied the theft allegations against his client.

The Counsel for the accused said, “You just suspect somebody of stealing, not even suspect because you present a fact, you said he was talking to another person, and that person entered the garage and drove away from the car. That is the scenario, so how can you turn around and say that he has stolen the car? Nobody can attack my client on the face of the facts. Nobody can hold him responsible for the car. They must go and locate the person because if they have the footage, they should be able to trace that person who entered the garage and drove away the car.”

The court has, however, granted a bail sum of 120,000 Ghana cedis with two sureties to the accused who is expected to reappear on February 2, 2024.