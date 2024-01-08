The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for expressing dissatisfaction over the refusal of his key contender, John Mahama of the NDC, to congratulate him for emerging victorious in the 2020 general elections.

The President, emphasizing the need for unity and tranquillity in an address ahead of the commemoration of the fifth Constitution Day, disclosed that he was yet to receive a congratulatory message from the flagbearer of the NDC.

While supporting John Mahama’s refusal to congratulate President Akufo-Addo, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, accused the president of spearheading violence to gain power hence Mahama’s position.

He added that three years after the death of some eight persons in the 2020 election, yet, the president has not demonstrated a single sympathy to the bereaved family of the victims.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Nana Akufo-Addo should rather be implementing the recommendation of inquiry which he himself set up that interrogated the actors and victims of the Ayawaso Wuogon by-election violence; and not be worried over congratulation from our flagbearer. We will not congratulate anybody who murdered Ghanaians to secure power, we will not.”

He added that the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, must ensure that representation in Parliament for Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) is restored for disfranchising them in 2020, instead of a mere apology.

Asiedu Nketiah further accused Akufo-Addo of lacking commitment to addressing electoral-related violence.

“He must be called out to abandon his partisan commitment, which he has expressed publicly, that he’ll do whatever is in his power during the remaining time in office to hand over power to the NPP successor. He wants to choose this successor, not the people of Ghana in whom the sovereignty of Ghana resides; we are saying no way.”