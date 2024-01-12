Some youth in the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta Region believed to be members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have joined the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

They stated that their decision was based on the incompetent leadership of the Auto-Addo-Bawumia-led government.

The group made their announcement on January 11, 2024.

The youth, some of whom have been executives of the NPP in the region, say they could not continue supporting a failing government.

In an interview with Citi News, a former youth organizer of the party in the area, Bernard Akpabli Agbeli, said that the youth has vowed to support the electoral bid of the NDC and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

“Already, I have declared my total support for John Mahama and the NDC. We will campaign for them, and we will make sure that we win the presidential and will form the majority in the parliamentary election. I was the polling station youth organiser, formerly polling station organiser; I was constituency youth organiser as well.”

“So I’ve served this party [NPP] for about 27 years now. Everybody knows me very well in the Volta Region here, and the leadership of the party in the region also knows me; they know how hard-working I am. This government is not ruling us well. So it is because of that I took this decision,” he said.

——–

