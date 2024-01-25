The Wenchi Traditional Council in the Bono region has issued a seven-day ultimatum to herdsmen in the area, instructing them to remove their cattle.

The Council, in collaboration with the chiefs, Municipal Assembly, Police Service, and other authorities, is working to enforce the ultimatum under the directives of the Paramount Chief of the Wenchi Traditional Area.

The decision is a response to recent complaints from crop farmers and residents regarding the destruction of farms by cattle owned by the herdsmen.

In an interview with Citi News, the Paramount Chief of the Wenchi Traditional Area, Nana Anye Amoanpong Tabrako III, expressed concern over the issue.

“It is not something I am going to allow during my reign. They destroy the crops and farmlands. Wenchi is a farming area, and that is what the people mostly depend on. We boast of cashew, and it is this cashew that the cattle swallow. So, if the animals destroy our cashew, what are we going to boast of?”

He further emphasized that necessary measures are being undertaken to ensure the menace of disruptive cattle is curbed.

“We are going to be in contact with the Municipal Assembly, Police Service, Nananom, and MuSec. We are in talks to see how best we can prevent them. The farmers are also included because most of them have their ways, so it does not affect anyone or soul. We need to have a way to prevent them from entering our community and harming anyone.”