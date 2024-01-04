Disqualified parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ayawaso West Wuogon, Samuel Owusu Amankwah, has petitioned the national leadership of the party to overturn the decision of the vetting committee, which barred him from contesting the primaries.

The former constituency youth organizer alleged that he was offered a bribe to step down from the contest to allow the incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, to contest unopposed, which he refused, resulting in his subsequent disqualification from the race.

The petition, written and addressed to the NPP’s General Secretary, alleges that he was surprised to find some of the people who attempted to coerce him to step down sitting on the vetting committee.

He is therefore petitioning the national arm of the party to overrule the decision of the vetting committee and allow him to contest.

Below is the petition.

I am writing on behalf of my client, Samuel Owusu Amankwaa to express his profound discontent and disagreement with the decision rendered by the Parliamentary Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party concerning the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

As a devoted card-bearing member of the party and a hopeful parliamentary candidate, my client firmly asserts his entitlement to contest in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.

On the 23rd day of December 2023, my client duly submitted his nomination forms to participate in the parliamentary primaries for the second time after satisfying all the necessary conditions. Subsequently, on the 3rd day of January 2024, my client attended the scheduled vetting session. I have been informed that before the vetting, some members of the NPP had a private meeting with my client to influence him into stepping down in favor of the incumbent Member of Parliament. Despite all attempts to influence my client, he steadfastly and unequivocally expressed his determination to persist with his candidacy.

My client informs me that a second meeting took place between the incumbent Member of Parliament, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Regional Women’s Organizer and Regional Secretary of the NPP and himself. My client was informed at the meeting to step down since the incumbent Member of Parliament was the preferred choice of the NPP or else they were going to give him a showdown.

My client was taken aback to discover that the individuals who met with him before his vetting were part of the vetting committee, which violates the principles of natural justice.

In light of these circumstances, my client respectfully urges for an immediate and comprehensive appeal of the decision made by the Parliamentary Vetting Committee. The actions of the panel have prejudiced my client and have impeded his exercise of the democratic right to contest for the constituency’s parliamentary seat.

My client humbly implores the party’s intervention to rectify this situation and ensure adherence to a fair and transparent process. My client firmly believes in the New Patriotic Party’s integrity and commitment to upholding democracy and justice within its ranks. Your timely attention and intervention in this matter would be highly appreciated.

Thank you for your kind consideration.