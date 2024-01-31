The Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso Central constituency, Henry Quartey says he did not expect his opponent, Moses Abor, to get more than 200 votes in the New Patriotic Party’s January 27 parliamentary primary in the area.

Moses Abor, the NPP’s former Greater Accra youth organiser, prior to the primary, said he was going to win the poll with over 70 percent of the votes.

After the primary, Henry Quartey who doubles as the Greater Accra Regional Minister polled 594 votes while Mr. Abor had 326 votes.

The Ayawaso Central MP on Face to Face on Citi TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu said close to 70 delegates did not vote in the poll.

“Frankly, I did not think that he was going to get more than 200 votes. Close to 70 people did not come to vote, and so that affected the voting a bit.”

Henry Quartey added that, despite rumours that Moses Abor contested him because he was making the NPP unpopular with the “Making Accra Work Again” initiative, he sees nothing wrong with a challenge to his candidacy in the constituency because the NPP is a party that believes in internal competitions.

“The party believes in healthy competition or contests, and if you look at it from President [John Agyekum] Kufuor’s time right to this time, there have always been elections, and nobody has ever had it on a silver platter. Once in a while, you get people going unopposed, but the NPP itself believes in competition, and in the end, if a victor emerges, then everyone will rally around that person, and in that spirit, I did not see anything wrong with Moses Abor coming to contest me.”

“In 2020, the constituency thought it wise that I should go unopposed, but this time around, Moses [Abor] wanted to contest me, and that is the spirit of the NPP, and so I don’t have a problem with that.”

