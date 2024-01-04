The Eastern Regional Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party has disqualified two aspirants: Madam Yaa Ansah, who sought to challenge Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and MP for New Juaben South, and Frank Aidoo, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem South.

Yaa Ansah, who was out of the country’s jurisdiction yesterday, where she was scheduled to meet the committee, arrived very late.

However, she was given a hearing today for vetting. Based on a petition received by the committee from a complainant, Madam Yaa Ansah was disqualified due to alleged impersonation.

Yaa Ansah’s disqualification now means Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi will contest the New Juaben South Constituency seat unopposed.

On the other hand, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo, was disqualified for not stepping down from his position as the MCE before filing his forms to contest the Akuapem South seat, where the sitting MP OB Amoah is also seeking another term in office.

The Eastern Regional NPP Secretary, Tony Osei Adjei, explained that Madam Yaa Ansah was disqualified for impersonation.

“Some members said their names had been used and top-printed on Madam Yaa Ansah’s forms, which they did not authorize. The committee was petitioned, and we called the petitioner, and he agreed that he wrote the petition. We asked Yaa Ansah, who said the petitioner consented to using his name, which the petitioner insisted he didn’t. So, there was an issue of impersonation, and we had to hold on to her vetting and refer the matter to the national level for redress.

“As it stands now, she has been disqualified by the vetting committee. So, unless there is an appeal or whatever, if she pulls through successfully, the MP [Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi] will go unopposed.”