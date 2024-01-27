Police had to intervene to prevent an escalation of violence at the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amafro and Anyaa-Sowutuom constituencies in the ongoing parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

One person was arrested at Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amafro for an attempt to prevent another delegate from casting her ballot, stating that her name was not on the register and must not be allowed to participate in the process.

A fight between the Nasara Coordinator, for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Mustapha Osman and the constituency Women’s Organiser, Hajia Hawa erupted over a dispute about the eligibility of a delegate.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service quickly moved in to prevent an escalation in both cases.

Police officers at the Mion constituency voting centre had to escort one Rashid Goodman out of the voting area to prevent angry bystanders from attacking him.

He was accused of slapping the NPP Constituency Chairman, Sule Fuseini Alhassan, an accusation he denied during police questioning.

