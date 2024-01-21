Four individuals have been apprehended by the police for using their phones to capture their votes during the NDC Parliamentary primary in the Odododiodioo constituency.

The NDC Chairman for Odododiodioo, Paul Laryea, confirmed the arrests to Citi News.

According to him, the electoral commission had explicitly announced before the election that no one should photograph their ballot.

Despite this warning, some individuals proceeded to take pictures of their votes. Laryea emphasized that the four individuals involved are currently in police custody.

Over 2300 delegates of the National Democratic Congress have begun casting their vote to elect a Parliamentary Candidate for the Odododiodioo constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

This comes after the dismissal of an interlocutory injunction application filed by disqualified candidate Michael Nii Yarboi Anan, leading to the party’s initial indefinite postponement of the election.

Background

The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, in November 2023, disqualified Michael Nii Yarboi Annan from contesting in the parliamentary election in the Odododiodioo Constituency.

The NDC, in a report issued last year, explained that findings made by the special committee established by the Functional Executive Committee of the party justified the disqualification of Mr. Annan from contesting the party’s parliamentary primary in the Odododiodoo Constituency.

According to the party, considering the evidence presented, the special committee was unable to endorse Mr Annan’s qualification to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Odododiodoo constituency based on Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution, which stipulates that, “a member must be an active member of the party at the constituency level for the four years immediately preceding the date of filing nominations.”

The party postponed the primary in the Odododiodioo constituency indefinitely due to a court injunction obtained by the disqualified candidate.

But following the dismissal of the court, the party now has given clearance for the primary to come off.