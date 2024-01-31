Rotational Nurses and Midwifery Association has given the Ministry of Health a two-week ultimatum to release their financial clearance for payment, or else its members will lay down their tools.

The Association has been lamenting over unpaid allowances totalling over GHc12,000 for the July batch of Rotational Nurses and Midwives.

In a statement, the leadership of the association said several letters have been sent to the Ministry to release their financial clearance for the payment of national service allowances, but no response has been given since September 2023.

The leadership of the association described the government’s neglect as detrimental to their health, social well-being, and the future of the Ghanaian health sector.

The association has thus told the Ministry of Health to address the plight of its members within two weeks or have itself to blame.

The group has also called on the Ministry of Finance to release their financial clearance immediately so payment could be made.

Additionally, they have urged the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana, and other stakeholders to help them.

The leadership is also advising members to remain calm and determined while they seek a better solution for the future.

Read the statement below